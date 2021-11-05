Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $296,580,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Anthem by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after buying an additional 278,826 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $422.61 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.33.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

