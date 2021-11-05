Antiample (XAMP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $110.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Antiample has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $110.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00243443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00096771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

