APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

APA has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect APA to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. APA has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that APA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in APA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of APA worth $80,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

