APA (NASDAQ:APA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 425,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $29.97.

Get APA alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is -23.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in APA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of APA worth $80,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.