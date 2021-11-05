Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.89

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 2184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

