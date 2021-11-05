Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 178,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,660. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $268.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

