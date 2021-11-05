Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

NYSE APO opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,095,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,894,929 shares of company stock worth $119,006,518 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

