Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.
APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.
NYSE APO opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,095,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,894,929 shares of company stock worth $119,006,518 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
