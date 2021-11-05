Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 101,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,838. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

