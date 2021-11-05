Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.48. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

