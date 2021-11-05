Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.53.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $140.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

