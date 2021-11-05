Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.03. 1,554,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

