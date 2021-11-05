Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.81.

NYSE APTV opened at $177.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.69. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $101.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

