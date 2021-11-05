AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,402 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

