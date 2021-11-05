AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 48,764 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in nVent Electric by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 72.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 81.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

