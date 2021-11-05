AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,563 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $320.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 122.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

