AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.57 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,982 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,630 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Synovus Financial worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after buying an additional 683,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

