AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.65 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,040 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 149,522 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Citrix Systems worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,570 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 114.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,405 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 128,700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $95.10 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

