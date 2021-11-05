AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

