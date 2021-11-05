AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 28,639 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,639 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,730,773. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Shares of TYL opened at $539.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $549.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.