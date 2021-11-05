Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.21.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $360.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 752,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $3,456,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.