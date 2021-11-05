Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.41% from the stock’s current price.

ABUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 752,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

