Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $345.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 10,089.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

