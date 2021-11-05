Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $345.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.55.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.21.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
