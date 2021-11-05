ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$12.76 and last traded at C$12.70, with a volume of 4797984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.72. The firm has a market cap of C$9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

