Arcblock Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00244796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

