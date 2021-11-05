Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Arch Resources worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,461 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 545,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 23.5% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 525,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARCH opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

