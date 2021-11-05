Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Archrock has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 16.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,602 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 259.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Archrock by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 691,682 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 648,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

