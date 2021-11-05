Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE ACA opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

