Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 187,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,197. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,965. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

