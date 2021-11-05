Ark Price Tops $2.01 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $267.37 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,044,892 coins and its circulating supply is 132,923,995 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

