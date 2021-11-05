Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 5.89%.

AFI traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $2.63. 449,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,141. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Armstrong Flooring at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

