Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.11.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $113.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 11,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 106.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

