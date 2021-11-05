Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ARW traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.19. 320,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,936. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
