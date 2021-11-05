Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARW traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.19. 320,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,936. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

