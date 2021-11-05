Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artesian Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Artesian Resources worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

