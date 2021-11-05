Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Announces Earnings Results

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Shares of ASXC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 18,713,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,188. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $541.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

