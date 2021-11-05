Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post sales of $265.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.70 million and the lowest is $260.10 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $273.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,152 shares of company stock worth $459,054. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

