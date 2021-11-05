Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.05% from the company’s previous close.

AML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,466.67 ($32.23).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of AML opened at GBX 1,736 ($22.68) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 1,056 ($13.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,837.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,912.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.