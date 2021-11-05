AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,724.62 ($127.05).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,443 ($123.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,710.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,370.82. The stock has a market cap of £146.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.38. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,475 ($123.79).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

