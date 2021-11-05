AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 4.6% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $68,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after buying an additional 3,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after buying an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. 113,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,138,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

