Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 432,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

