Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.23

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 12330604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$647.42 million and a PE ratio of -5.37.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

