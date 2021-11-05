Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

ATCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.94 on Friday. Atlas has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlas by 1,122.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Atlas in the second quarter worth $157,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

