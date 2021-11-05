ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$48.50 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$47.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$17.94 and a 1 year high of C$48.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.97.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

