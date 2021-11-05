ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATA. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.33.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATA traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,403. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$17.94 and a 12-month high of C$48.26. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.82.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.