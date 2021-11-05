AudioEye (AEYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $10.36 on Friday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioEye stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 2,094.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of AudioEye worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

