Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of AUPH opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,500 shares of company stock worth $11,421,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 1,080.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.82% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $46,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.