Auto (AUTO) Market Capitalization Hits $58.07 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Auto has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $1,095.58 or 0.01787668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $58.07 million and $6.25 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00242959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

