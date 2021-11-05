Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Autoliv worth $41,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2,354.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 322,178 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after acquiring an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after acquiring an additional 197,354 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

NYSE:ALV opened at $101.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

