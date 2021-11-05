AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AutoZone has been generating record revenues since 23 consecutive years and the trend is expected to continue. AutoZone's high-quality products, store-expansion initiatives and omni-channel efforts to improve customer shopping experience are boosting the company’s market share. Ramp up of e-commerce efforts, solid reputation of the Duralast brand and maintenance of competitive pricing are supporting the company’s growth. However, the opening of new stores will strain the firm’s near-term financials and operating margins. AutoZone’s stretched balance sheet also raises concerns. The global chip crunch, which is currently wreaking havoc on the auto industry, is a major headwind for the auto retailer. Rising commodity prices amid chip crisis is putting pressure on gross margins. Thus, the stock is viewed as a cautious bet.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,702.53.

Shares of AZO traded up $17.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,809.05. 145,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,982. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,844.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,672.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,571.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

