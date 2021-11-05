Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Avalara worth $889,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,115,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after buying an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,853,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $8,406,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $186.42 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.18.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,098,145 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

