Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1,755.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 432,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avangrid by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 421.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 282,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

